Emmys 2020 Virtual Red Carpet Photos: TV Stars Go Glam From Home

The most unconventional ceremony in Emmys history began with an appropriately unconventional red carpet.

Ahead of Sunday’s 72nd annual Emmy Awards, some of the small screen’s biggest stars phoned — er, Zoomed — it in from home, complying with social-distancing guidelines while remaining red carpet ready.

Celebrities that dropped by E!’s virtual carpet — which Giuliana Rancic had to miss due to a positive coronavirus diagnosis — included Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Yvonne Orji (Insecure) and Shira Haas (Unorthodox).

As far as this year’s Emmy nominees are concerned, HBO’s Watchmen leads the pack with a whopping 11 nominations, followed by HBO’s Succession with 10 and Netflix’s Ozark with nine. Both Succession and Ozark are nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, while Watchmen — which showrunner Damon Lindelof always envisioned as a nine-episode run — counts Outstanding Limited Series among its collection of nominations.

TVLine readers recently weighed in on 15 key Emmy categories, predicting a big night for Killing Eve, including series star Jodie Comer; Ozark‘s Jason Bateman and Julia Garner; and Schitt’s Creek, with all four stars — Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — selected to win their respective categories. Our readers are also rooting for Watchmen, throwing their support behind Regina King and Jean Smart.

