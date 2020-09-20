Giuliana Rancic Misses Emmys Red Carpet After Contracting Coronavirus

A key member of the E! News team is missing from the Emmy Awards red carpet this year. Giuliana Rancic released a video message ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, revealing that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

“As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” Rancic said during E!’s live red carpet broadcast. “As part of E! and NBC Universal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19.”

Rancic continued, “As much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful. As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care of each other.”

She concluded, “I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best. Please protect yourselves, and protect those around you. Take good care, and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

Vivica A. Fox, who was also supposed to appear on E! this year, revealed that she has also tested positive, explaining her absence.

Video of Rancic’s announcement will be added when it becomes available. In the meantime, drop a comment with your thoughts on this year’s virtual Emmys carpet below.