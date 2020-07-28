Emmy Nominations 2020: Ausiello's Snappy Judgments

Emmy nominations were, as per usual, a mixed bag (see full 2020 list here). For every inspired nod (woo-hoo, Zendaya!) there was a snub that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (where’s Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn?! Or Unbelievable‘s Merritt Wever?!). So without further ado, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s roster. 2020's Biggest Emmy Snubs

I’m Super-Ecstatic About:

* All of the Watchmen love!

* Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper. Finally!

* Unbelievable‘s Toni Collette!

* Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy and Annie Murphy snagging their first acting nominations!

* Insecure and its leading lady Issa Rae returning to Comedy’s Lead Actress race. And Yvonne Orji making the Supporting Actress cut for the first time.

* Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini making Comedy’s Lead Actress cut for Dead to Me.

* Ramy‘s Ramy Youssef’s nod for Lead Actor in a Comedy.

* FX’s What We Do in the Shadows sneaking into the Best Comedy race.

* Euphoria‘s Zendaya!

I’m Super-Pissed About:

* Um, where the hell are Unbelievable‘s Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever?

* Where art thou, Bob Odenkirk? And even more egregious on the Better Call Saul front: No Rhea Seehorn?!

* Righteous Gemstones‘ scene-stealer Edi Patterson getting bupkis for delivering the year’s funniest monologue.

* Netflix’s Sex Education getting the shaft.

* I can’t seem to find Tom Pelphrey’s name among Ozark‘s 400 nominations…

* Hong Chau getting ignored for her sublime work in Season 2 of Homecoming.

* Nada for This Is Us‘ Mandy Moore.

* Better Things‘ being MIA in all the major categories. .

* Poorna Jagannathan, who gave the mother of all performances in Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age dramedy Never Have I Ever, getting overlooked.

* Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones being MIA.

* CBS’ Evil — aka broadcast television’s best drama series — getting shut out.

* The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor (aka Young Prince Charles) getting the royal brush-off.

OK, your turn. What about the 2020 Emmy nods has you ecstatic and/or super-pissed? Sound off below!