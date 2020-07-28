Emmy Nominations 2020: Ausiello's Snappy Judgments

Emmy nominations were, as per usual, a mixed bag (see full 2020 list here). For every inspired nod (woo-hoo, Zendaya!) there was a snub that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (where’s Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn?! Or Unbelievable‘s Merritt Wever?!). So without further ado, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s roster.
I’m Super-Ecstatic About:
* All of the Watchmen love!
* Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper. Finally!
* Unbelievable‘s Toni Collette!
* Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy and Annie Murphy snagging their first acting nominations!
* Insecure and its leading lady Issa Rae returning to Comedy’s Lead Actress race. And Yvonne Orji making the Supporting Actress cut for the first time.
* Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini making Comedy’s Lead Actress cut for Dead to Me.
* Ramy‘s Ramy Youssef’s nod for Lead Actor in a Comedy.
* FX’s What We Do in the Shadows sneaking into the Best Comedy race.
* Euphoria‘s Zendaya!
I’m Super-Pissed About:
* Um, where the hell are Unbelievable‘s Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever?
* Where art thou, Bob Odenkirk? And even more egregious on the Better Call Saul front: No Rhea Seehorn?!
* Righteous Gemstones‘ scene-stealer Edi Patterson getting bupkis for delivering the year’s funniest monologue.
* Netflix’s Sex Education getting the shaft.
* I can’t seem to find Tom Pelphrey’s name among Ozark‘s 400 nominations…
* Hong Chau getting ignored for her sublime work in Season 2 of Homecoming.
* Nada for This Is Us‘ Mandy Moore.
* Better Things‘ being MIA in all the major categories. .
* Poorna Jagannathan, who gave the mother of all performances in Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age dramedy Never Have I Ever, getting overlooked.
* Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones being MIA.
* CBS’ Evil — aka broadcast television’s best drama series — getting shut out.
* The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor (aka Young Prince Charles) getting the royal brush-off.
OK, your turn. What about the 2020 Emmy nods has you ecstatic and/or super-pissed? Sound off below!