TVLine Items: B&B Adds Empire Vet, Carole Baskin's New Series and More

Wayne Brady, meet your other (TV) daughter: The Bold and the Beautiful has cast Diamond White (Empire, Dear White People) as Paris Buckingham, the never-before-seen child of Brady’s character Dr. Reese Buckingham and the sister of Kiara Barnes’ Zoe, our sister site Deadline reports. White’s first episode airs Monday, Nov. 2.

White’s character won’t be the only change on The Bold and the Beautiful this fall: In early August, Courtney Hope (aka Sally Spectra) announced that her time on the CBS soap had come to an abrupt end. The actress later revealed that she was heading to The Young and the Restless.

* Tiger King star Carole Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin are developing an unscripted series that exposes those who engage in animal cruelty, our sister site Variety reports. A network is not yet attached.

* Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) will headline the HBO Max comedy pilot Minx, about an earnest young feminist in 1970s Los Angeles “who dreams of producing a magazine by, for and about women and joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women,” per Deadline.

* Apple TV+ has announced that its Ghostwriter reboot will return for Season 2 on Friday, Oct. 9, while a second season of fellow children’s program Helpsters will follow on Friday, Oct. 16.

* Quibi has renewed the Kevin Hart comedy Die Hart for Season 2, to be titled Die Harter.

* The CW has renewed the horror anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories for Season 3. The second season is slated to premiere in the first quarter of 2021.

* Watch a trailer for Gangs of London, which makes its Stateside debut on streamer AMC+ on Thursday, Oct. 1:

