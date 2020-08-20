B&B Favorite Courtney Hope Jumps to Y&R — Will She Still Play Sally?

RELATED STORIES Bold and the Beautiful: Courtney Hope Reveals 'Abrupt' Exit as Sally Spectra

The Bold and the Beautiful vet Courtney Hope has found a new home at another CBS soap: The actress has joined The Young and the Restless, just weeks after her departure from B&B, TVLine has confirmed.

Hope teased the news on Thursday with an Instagram photo of herself wearing a Y&R hat and T-shirt, while holding a Crimson Lights mug. “This seems like a good fit,” the caption reads. Details about her character have not been revealed yet, but seeing as how the two daytime dramas are sister soaps who sometimes share characters, there has been speculation that Hope could be playing B&B‘s Sally Spectra on Y&R.

In early August, Hope announced her exit from B&B after three years. “An abrupt ending to a monumental journey,” Hope wrote at the time. “The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end. I love my [B&B] cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again. Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!”

