Bold and the Beautiful: Courtney Hope Reveals 'Abrupt' Exit as Sally Spectra

“Sally Spectra out!” That’s the message Courtney Hope shared with fans on Monday, revealing that her time on The Bold and the Beautiful has reached an early conclusion.

“An abrupt ending to a monumental journey,” Hope wrote. “The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end. I love my [B&B] cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again. Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!”

On one hand, Hope’s exit makes sense. As TVLine’s sister site Soaps.com points out, Monday’s episode found Wyatt asking Sally to leave town — or at least leave him and Flo alone — following the reveal that Sally was faking a terminal illness. That said, the site notes that “most fans were looking forward to Sally being redeemed,” making the decision a bit more frustrating.

Following a months-long shutdown, new episodes of the long-running CBS soap resumed on Monday, July 20.

