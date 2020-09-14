Mom's Allison Janney Shares First Look at Anna Faris-Less Season 8: It's a 'Whole New Territory' (Watch Video)

Roughly a week after CBS and Warner Bros. dropped the mother of all casting bombshells, Mom leading lady Allison Janney is back on the set to begin work on Season 8 — the sitcom’s first without co-lead-Anna Faris.

In a video posted on social media Monday, Janney — surrounded by her fellow mask-wearing co-stars — admitted, “It’s a whole new territory, but we’re excited for Season 8 to begin.”

News that Farris was walking away from her role as Janney’s onscreen daughter Christy, in order to pursue other opportunities, broke on Sept. 4.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said in a statement at the time. “I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions offered their own joint statement on Faris’ departure: “From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

The role of Christy will not be recast.

Mom is slated to kick off Season 8 in November (see CBS’ full fall lineup here).