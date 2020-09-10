SNL Season 46 to Premiere in October — Live Once Again From Studio 8H

RELATED STORIES 'SNL' Promotes Ego Nwodim to Main Cast Ahead of Season 46

Saturday Night Live will be “live from New York” again when it returns this fall.

NBC announced Thursday that Season 46 will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 3, and it will do so from its signature Studio 8H stomping ground. A host and musical guest have not been announced.

The premiere will mark SNL‘s first in-studio episode since March 7. Shortly thereafter, the series shut down production and scrapped its March 28 episode. It returned on April 11 with the first of three non-live, at-home installments, which were hosted by Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and Kristen Wiig, respectively.

It was first reported in July that SNL was plotting a return to Studio 8H ahead of November’s Trump vs. Biden showdown. At the time, series boss Lorne Michaels was reportedly contemplating making the show in a “controlled environment,” which would eliminate unnecessary personnel and, most likely, a studio audience. NBC has yet to confirm these changes.

Most late-night series have already resumed shooting in-studio episodes, including CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Late Late Show With James Corden, HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, and TBS’ Conan — all without an audience. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live is set to follow suit later this month, while HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Showtime’s Desus & Mero and TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee continue to be produced remotely.

