SNL Scraps John Krasinski-Hosted March 28 Show as Studio 8H Goes Dark Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

“Live from New York it’s… ” not Saturday Night Live.

TVLine has learned that NBC has pulled the plug on SNL‘s next live show — slated for March 28 — due to the coronavirus pandemic. John Krasinski, whose film Quiet Place 2 has been delayed until later this year, was scheduled to serve as host alongside musical guest Dua Lipa.

SNL is currently 16 episodes into its 21-episode 45th season. Beyond the scrapped March 28 outing, NBC is taking a wait-and-see approach with regard to the remaining five shows.

The last time SNL saw one of its seasons interrupted was back in 2007, when the writers’ strike shortened Season 33 to just 12 episodes.

SNL is the latest series to halt production amid the global COVID-19 crisis (view complete list).

TVLine has reached out to an NBC rep for comment.