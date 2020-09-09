The 100 Sneak Peek: A Clash of Clans Claims Multiple Casualties

The end of The 100 is almost upon us. The sci-fi drama returns to The CW with the first of its final four episodes tonight (8/7c), and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Clarke’s explosive (and potentially fatal) return to Sanctum.

Picking up right where we left off on Aug. 19, our clip from tonight’s episode finds the Disciples (including new recruit Bellamy) standing in Sheidheda’s throne room. And without giving too much away, let’s just say that the Dark Commander gravely underestimates Shepherd Bill’s capabilities.

As always, though, it’s Murphy who delivers the most relatable line of the scene: “Invisibility and ray guns, I can accept. That needs some explaining, though,” he says, gesturing at the sight of Bellamy draped in the Disciple uniform. (Honestly, though, we’re not sure Murphy would believe us if we told him.)

The rest of tonight’s episode remains a bit of a question mark, with The CW releasing only this brief synopsis for the hour: “The red sun derails Clarke’s plans.” (Oh, did you forget what happens when the sun glows red on Clarke & Co.’s new home planet? Because you’re about to be reminded.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at tonight’s 100, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final four episodes below.