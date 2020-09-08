The Masked Singer Season 4: See the Show's First Duet (!) Costume

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1: Lone Star Adds Suits' Gina Torres as Series Regular for Season 2

This really gives new meaning to The Masked Singer‘s theme song lyric, “Whooooo are you?”

Season 4 of Fox’s wacky reality musical competition will have two singers competing as a duet, TVLine has learned. The Snow Owls will compete (and be eliminated) as one.

The feathered pair first will appear in the season premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c.

In August, the network revealed the names of 14 of the new season’s costumes. Snow Owl was among them, but appeared to be a singular performer. The other upcoming contestants are Gremlin, Crocodile, Broccoli, Giraffe, Sea Horse, Popcorn, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Squiggly Monster, Mushroom, Dragon, Sun and Baby Alien.

It’s likely we’ll all get a better look at some of the new getups in The Masked Singer‘s pre-season sneak peek special, slated to air on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8 pm.

Press PLAY on the video above to see the Snow Owls make their debut, then start thinking really hard about what two-person song selections they might perform. And what might the pairing mean for the owls’ real-life relationship: If they’re comfortable singing so close to each other in these COVID-19 times, does that imply that they’re family members living in the same home? Romantic partners? Maybe even a set of well-known twins?

Hit the comments with your thoughts!