The Chi Renewed for Season 4

Showtime is staying on the South Side: The Chi has been renewed for Season 4, TVLine has learned.

The drama about life in Chicago will be back, with showrunner Justin Hillian at the helm.

“Each season, The Chi’s authentic storytelling resonates more deeply with its devoted and growing audiences,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., via statement. “[Series creator] Lena Waithe, together with Justin Hillian, explore the joys and the heartbreak of life on the South Side in a way that is unique on television, and we relish the prospect of continuing that exploration with them.”

In a separate statement, Waithe said, “This show has definitely taken me on a journey. One of learning, healing and growth. I didn’t know how this season would be received, but the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the fans has been fantastic.”

The drama’s Season 3 finale aired in August. The episode laid out the beginnings of several Season 4 storylines, including the devil’s bargain Jake’s brother made with the Otis “Douda” Perry, the crooked new Mayor of Chicago, and Kiesha’s decision to go through with the unexpected pregnancy resulting from her kidnapping and sexual assault at the hands of a stranger. (Read a full recap here.)

