Animal Kingdom and Shameless Set to Resume Production

Two Warner Bros. Television series are prepping to resume production in Los Angeles following the shutdown caused by this year’s coronavirus pandemic.

TNT’s Animal Kingdom will begin shooting Season 5 on Monday, Sept. 7, while Showtime’s Shameless, which will film its 11th and final season, will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8. They are the first Warner Bros. shows to restart production in L.A., followed by the CBS sitcom Mom, which is set to start work on Monday, Sept. 14.

“Television shows are getting back up and running in Southern California,” WarnerMedia Studios & Networks chief Ann Sarnoff told our sister site Deadline. “We’re trying hard to get back into production, so we can have that stream of programming to get into HBO Max and all our partners, cable channels and CW.”

The studio’s Netflix series, Lucifer, also has announced a return-to-work date. Sources tell TVLine exclusively that the supernatural-tinged procedural will resume production on Thursday, Sept. 24, at which time it will finish up the 16th and final episode of Season 5 (the first half of which was released on Aug. 21). Once filming of that season finale is wrapped, the Lucifer team will segue directly into the start of production on its sixth and definitely final season.

Warner Bros. is expected to have nearly 20 series back in production by the end of September. The studio already has a handful of shows back in action including Supernatural (which began filming its final two episodes Aug. 18 in Vancouver), the HBO Max limited series The Flight Attendant and Batwoman. Riverdale will follow suit, starting on Sept. 14.