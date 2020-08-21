The Society Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Cancellation: 'We Wanted to Go Back'

RELATED STORIES The Society, I Am Not Okay With This Both Cancelled at Netflix After 1 Season

Just hours after Netflix cancelled The Society, stars Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon have taken to Instagram to lament the show’s abrupt ending.

“I’m heartbroken, so heartbroken,” Newton said in an Instagram video after Netflix reversed its earlier decision to renew the teen mystery for Season 2. The actress then invited her castmate Adlon to join her in delivering a message to their passionate fans. The un-renewal is “definitely a bit of a gut-punch,” Adlon shared. “We’re definitely bummed about it. It’s a big bummer. But this is the way things work sometimes. We have no control over it.”

Newton noted that although the world is “upside down” right now amidst the coronavirus pandemic, “we all really wanted to go back,” she said. “Everything was written. I can’t even believe it.”

Added Adlon: “I’m sorry we left it on such a cliffhanger. We didn’t want that. We’ve all actually been waiting to go back. We thought we were going back pretty soon, actually.”

“I’m so sad. I loved The Society so much. I loved Allie. And I loved our cast,” Newton concluded.

The Society was picked up for Season 2 in in July 2019; new episodes were expected to drop sometime this year. Netflix on Friday confirmed that the cancellation was swayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which impacted the production schedule and budget.

