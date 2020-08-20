The Right Stuff Gets Premiere Date at Disney+: Watch First Trailer

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Ariana Grande Joins VMAs, Little Rock Nine Series and More

Disney+ is ready to light this candle.

On Thursday, the streaming service released the full trailer for The Right Stuff, its adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book, and revealed the series’ launch date.

The two-episode premiere will begin streaming on Friday, Oct. 9. The Right Stuff chronicles the early days of the United States’ space program and the lives of America’s first astronauts, who became known as the Mercury Seven.

The two-minute trailer above gives us our first good look at the clean-cut cast, which stars Patrick J. Adams (Suits) as Major John Glen and Jake McDorman (Murphy Brown) as Lt. Commander Alan Shepard. The ensemble also includes Aaron Staton (Mad Men), Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time), James Lafferty (One Tree Hill) and Patrick Fischler (Happy!).

Per the series’ official description: “At the height of the Cold War in 1959, the Soviet Union dominates the space race, and America fears it is a nation in decline. Newly formed NASA has the monumental task of sending a man into space, and its engineers estimate they need decades to accomplish the feat. They are given two years. Dubbed Project Mercury, the program recruits and trains just seven astronauts from a handful of the military’s best pilots. Within days of being presented to the world, the Mercury Seven become instant celebrities, forged into heroes before they achieve a single heroic act.”

The Right Stuff, which spans eight episodes, was originally developed for Nat Geo, then moved to sister network Disney+ in May. Mark Lafferty (Castle Rock) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Mercury Seven do their thing, then hit the comments with your thoughts: Are you planning to watch The Right Stuff?