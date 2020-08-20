The Masked Singer Season 4 Twist: Fan Voting Now Will Help Determine Winner

Ready to rock the vote, Masked Singer fans?

Season 4 of the Fox reality series will allow fans to vote from home in order to affect the show’s outcome, our sister site Deadline reports… but that doesn’t mean that you’ll be able to call a number or pull up an app to decide who’s booted from each episode.

The show’s Facebook feed recently began reaching out to passionate fans, who were encouraged to register for the chance to “witness all-new performances and vote for your favorites.” We hear that the show is planning to have those fans (aka not everyone who’s watching on the night the show airs) be part of a virtual audience that will help determine each week’s castoff.

Though reality competitions like American Idol, America’s Got Talent, Dancing With the Stars and The Voice have long used fan voting to determine winners, all of those air live performance shows. The first two seasons of Fox’s costumed singing contest were pre-taped well before they aired, making home voting impossible.

Instead, per our sister site Gold Derby, the audiences at those tapings voted for their favorite performers while seated in the theater; that input was then paired with the judges’ votes to figure out who was going home at the end of the hour.

The series, which started production on Season 4 today, is slated to return to its Wednesdays-at-8/7c time slot this fall. A premiere date has not been announced yet.

Will you vote for your favorite masked singer once the show is back? And do you think fan votes would’ve created different outcomes in Seasons 1, 2 and 3? Hit the comments, and let us know!