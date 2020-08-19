Drunk History Cancelled at Comedy Central, Reversing Season 7 Renewal

Comedy Central is calling Drunk History a cab.

Per our sister site Deadline, series co-creator Derek Waters announced Wednesday that the series would not return to the cable network, despite the show’s renewal for a 16-episode Season 7 last summer.

Drunk History‘s half-hour episodes featured comedians getting tipsy and telling Waters what they could recall about various moments in history, which were then recreated by well-known actors in elaborate period costumes while the inebriated narration unspooled in the background.

The show was in the process of recording some comedian interviews when production halted in March thanks to the coronavirus’ spread.

The Season 6 finale, which aired in August 2019 and featured Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza as Cleopatra, now will serve as the series finale.

Other notable re-enactors over the years included Bones‘ Emily Deschanel, 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer, Parenthood‘s Jason Ritter, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Joe LoTruglio, Veronica Mars‘ Ken Marino, Glee‘s Jayma Mays, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, Good Girls‘ Mae Whitman, Arrested Development‘s Alia Shawkat and The Good Wife‘s Josh Charles.

Drunk History won an Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or Special. This year marks its fifth Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

How do you feel about the end of Drunk History? Hit the comments with your thoughts!