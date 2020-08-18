Supernatural's Farewell: Everything We Know So Far About the Final Episodes

It’s hard to believe, but Supernatural really is coming to a close this fall. Now that the long-running CW drama has a return date for the beginning of the end, TVLine has gathered every last detail we know about those final seven episodes.

The attached gallery features intel on returning fan-favorite characters and scoop on upcoming storylines, including a holiday installment and a Young Winchesters hour. Of course, we’ve also included some vague teasers — we’ll take what we can get! — for what to expect from the highly anticipated series finale. And maybe, just maybe, the end of the road isn’t actually the end…? (Check out the last slide for more details on that possibility.)

The long-running drama’s 15th and final season was brought to an early halt in March by the global coronavirus outbreak, with Episode 13 the last one to air on March 23. Given the farewell run’s delay, we won’t judge if you need to check out TVLine’s recap for a refresher on what happened when we last saw the Winchesters & Co.

Now scroll through the above gallery (or click here for direct access) to review everything we know about the final episodes, then hit the comments with your hopes for the show’s swan song!