Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Cancelled at Netflix

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj is no more. Netflix has cancelled the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning series after six “volumes” — or 40 episodes.

“What a run,” Minhaj said on Twitter. “I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My two babies were born and grew up with the show. [Thank you] to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

Netflix hasn’t had much luck in the variety/talk space. The streamer previously cancelled similar series headlined by Chelsea Handler, Norm Macdonald, Joel McHale and Michelle Wolf. Still awaiting word on its fate is David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which saw its most recent batch of episodes drop in May 2019.

Patriot Act‘s sixth and final volume consisted of eight episodes shot in quarantine. Topics broached included “What Happens If You Can’t Pay Rent?” and “How Coronavirus Broke America.” The final episode dropped on June 28. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

As Patriot Act signs off, two more variety/talk series are set to launch in the coming weeks: The Amber Ruffin Show and an untitled Larry Wilmore talker will bow on Peacock in September.

Are you disappointed that Netflix has chosen not to renew Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj? Hit the comments with your reactions.