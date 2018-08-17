Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale Talk Shows Both Cancelled at Netflix

Michelle Wolf’s The Break is taking a long break, and Joel McHale will have to find another outlet to mock reality TV on: Netflix has cancelled talk shows The Break With Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale after less than a year, according to our sister site Variety.

Wolf, a comedian and Daily Show alum who earned plenty of buzz for her controversial hosting gig at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April, began hosting The Break in May on the streaming service, offering political and pop-culture commentary with an irreverent edge. The ten-episode freshman season, featuring guests like Hannibal Buress and Seth Meyers, wrapped up last month.

The Joel McHale Show was a continuation of McHale’s earlier E! series The Soup, with the Community star highlighting ridiculous clips from the realm of reality television and welcoming celebrity guests like Kevin Hart and Jack Black. Debuting in Feburary, it lasted a total of 19 episodes, with the final six being released at once on July 15.

Netflix also dumped Chelsea Handler’s self-titled talk show late last year, but still is slated to unveil Hasan Minhaj’s unscripted comedy show Patriot Act in October.

Will you miss The Break and/or The Joel McHale Show? Sound off on the pair of Netflix cancellations in the comments.