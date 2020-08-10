Peacock Orders Larry Wilmore Talker, to Launch With The Amber Ruffin Show

RELATED STORIES 'MacGruber' TV Series, Starring Will Forte, Ordered at Peacock

Larry Wilmore is set to “keep it 100” at Peacock.

The fledgling streaming service announced Monday that it has picked up 11 episodes of a new late-night talk show fronted by the former Nightly Show host. It will be paired with the previously commissioned Amber Ruffin Show, which has received a nine-episode order.

Wilmore and Ruffin’s shows are poised to premiere in September. Episodes will unspool weekly in the lead-up to November’s presidential election between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’m honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock,” Wilmore said in a statement. “Apparently there’s a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I’m happy to have a place in the conversation.”

Added Ruffin, “Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting! We can’t wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”

Wilmore’s as-yet-untitled show will feature “real discussions with high-profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment,” according to the official description. “Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week.”

Meanwhile, The Amber Ruffin Show is described as a “topical late-night show with just the good parts — the comedy.” The series counts Late Night‘s Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Jenny Hagel and Ruffin as EPs.

Wilmore is best known to audiences as host of the short-lived Daily Show companion series The Nightly Show, which succeeded The Colbert Report in 2015. It was cancelled midway through its second season after drawing just half the audience of its predecessor.

Prior to that, Wilmore served as “Senior Black Correspondent” on Jon Stewart’s Daily Show. He also created the early-aughts Fox sitcom The Bernie Mac Show, and served as an EP on ABC’s black-ish. More recently, he co-created the critically acclaimed HBO comedy series Insecure, which recently netted eight Emmy nominations.

Are you looking forward to Wilmore’s small-screen comeback, and the formation of a new late-night block on Peacock?