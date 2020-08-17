The Conners Begins Production on Season 3 (Sans Studio Audience)

RELATED STORIES ABC Fall Schedule: Tuesday Comedy Block Axed as The Conners Inherits Modern Family Slot

The Conners are coming out of quarantine: ABC’s top-rated comedy has officially started production in Los Angeles on Season 3, with its first episode slated to tape later this week.

Per a network insider, producers are enforcing “extremely rigorous safety and health protocols” that are aligned with all state and local requirements as well as union and industry guidelines for production. Translation: The Wednesday-bound show will be shot with minimal crew and without an in-studio audience.

TVLine broke the news last spring that the coronavirus crisis will be incorporated into The Conners‘ third season. “We’ll absolutely be dealing with it,” confirmed exec producer Bruce Helford. “We’re a show that reflects reality, so we’re obligated [to address it]. I would think somebody in the family would be taking the jobs no one else wants, [like] working in grocery stories. They’d be taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue collar America.”

As fellow EP Bruce Rasmussen teased, the Lunch Box will be impacted by the pandemic. And at home, Dan “may be getting some mortgage forgiveness” on his already-late payments, previewed the EP.

“We’re always more interested in the emotional truth of what it’s like to live without a safety net,” explained exec producer Dave Caplan. “What it’s like to live on the edge when something totally out of the blue like this happens — when you’re already on the edge. It’s a disaster.”