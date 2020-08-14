Marge Simpson Responds to Trump Adviser's Assertion That Kamala Harris Sounds Like Her: 'I'm Pissed Off'

RELATED STORIES Kamala Harris: Late-Night TV Hosts React to Historic VP Pick (and the Dilemma Now Facing Trump)

Marge Simpson is having a cow, man.

On Tuesday, The Simpsons‘ animated matriarch responded to one of President Donald Trump’s associates, who recently tweeted that Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris’ voice is reminiscent of hers.

“I don’t usually get into politics,” Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) said in the animated video posted to the Fox series’ Twitter account Friday. “But the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

Ellis’ tweet came soon after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that Harris, the junior senator from California, would be his running mate in the 2020 election.

“As an ordinary, suburban housewife,” Marge said — referencing a recent, racist dogwhistle Trump tweet in which he boasted that that demographic would vote for him to fend off “low income housing invading their neighborhood” — “I’m starting to feel a little disrespected.”

As soon as Ellis tweeted her thoughts, Marge’s supporters came out in force. “You mean the competent woman who always has to clean up the mess made by the the lazy guy? That Marge Simpson?” one tweeted.

Toward the end of the clip, in what’s presented as a tongue-in-cheek, hot-mic moment, the normally placid Marge could be overheard voicing her true feelings.

“I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it,” she said.

I was gonna say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'd bleep it," she said.