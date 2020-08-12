Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Hold First Press Conference as Running Mates — Watch Live Stream

RELATED STORIES Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Running Mate

Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Running Mate

Less than 24 hours after Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his pick for vice president, the running mates are set to address the country in a live televised press conference.

Biden and Harris will speak for the first time as a presidential ticket from Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday afternoon. Their address is expected to begin around 3:50 pm ET.

In addition to being the first Black vice presidential nominee, Harris is also the first South Asian American vice presidential nominee. She’s the third woman to hold the title, following in the footsteps of Geraldine Ferraro (1984) and Sarah Palin (2008).

Several of the women Biden reportedly considered before choosing Harris, including former United Nations ambassador Susan Rice, offered their support upon yesterday’s announcement.

We also heard from Maya Rudolph, who portrays Harris on Saturday Night Live. “Oh s–t. Ruh-roh,” Rudolph joked to EW.com. “I love going to the show — any excuse I can get. I just didn’t really anticipate traveling [from Los Angeles to New York] during this pandemic. But if there’s anyone who can work it out [it’s exec producer] Lorne [Michaels]. I’m sure [he] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”

