Love, Victor Renewed for Season 2

There’s plenty of teen angst still to come for Victor Salazar: Hulu has renewed its rom-com Love, Victor for a second season, TVLine has learned.

A small-screen follow-up to the 2018 film Love, Simon, the series centers on Victor Salazar (played by Michael Cimino), a teenager who is struggling to figure out his sexuality as he adjusts to his family’s recent move to Atlanta. In the first season finale — spoiler alert! — Victor finally admitted his romantic feelings for male classmate Benji, then ended the episode by coming out as gay to his parents (whose reactions weren’t shown before the credits rolled).

According to co-showrunner Brian Tanen, Love, Victor‘s writers plan to “push the envelope” in Season 2, now that the show is intentionally being produced for a Hulu audience. (Season 1 was initially meant to air on Disney+ but got relocated to Hulu during post-production, reportedly due to Disney’s discomfort with mature themes like drinking and sexual exploration.)

“For me, it’s a gigantic win that we are on Hulu moving forward. It opens our ability to tell more adult stories,” Tanen told TVLine after Season 1 dropped. “We’d love to tell sexier stories. That’s going to be so much more exciting on a network like Hulu, which, since they’ve adopted us, have been so supportive of the show and incredible partners.”

Tanen also teased “plans in the works” to bring back more characters from the film, outside of Nick Robinson’s Simon and Keiynan Lonsdale’s Bram, both of whom popped up in Season 1.

