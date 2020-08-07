Friends Reunion Special Delayed (Again) at HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Doom Patrol EP Breaks Down That Fiery Finale Cliffhanger, Including What Will Be Revealed in Potential Season 3

HBO Max has some very flexible Friends.

The upstart streamer’s postponed Friends reunion special has been delayed yet again, TVLine has learned. According to an HBO Max insider, the ongoing shutdown related to the coronavirus pandemic has pushed production of the special into fall (at the earliest).

Last month, co-star David Schwimmer announced to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that HBO Max was eyeing a mid-August date to shoot the special. “But honestly, we’re going to wait and see [for] another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do,” he added. “And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

Initially ordered at HBO Max in February, the unscripted special — which Schwimmer described as “a really fun interview” with “some other surprise bits” — will reunite original stars Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for a look back at the series. It’s slated to be filmed on Friends‘ original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif.

Production on the special was officially halted in mid-March as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in the United States, with HBO Max later confirming that the special would not be ready in time for the streamer’s May launch.