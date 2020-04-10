Delayed Friends Reunion Special Won't Be Ready for HBO Max's May Launch

The highly anticipated Friends reunion will be stuck in second gear a little longer: HBO Max has confirmed that the unscripted special will not be ready in time for the streaming service’s May launch.

As reported in March, production on the special had already been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted work on more than 100 series. At the time, there was still a possibility that the Friends reunion could be completed in time for HBO Max’s launch day (which has yet to be announced), but that is officially not feasible.

HBO Max did not offer a timetable for when the special will drop. All 236 episodes of Friends, however, will be available to stream when HBO Max goes live.

Initially greenlit in February, the forthcoming Friends special — which is not a new episode of the beloved sitcom — will reunite original stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for a look back at the series. It will be filmed on Friends‘ original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, and will feature rare behind-the-scenes footage from the show’s run. Best Friends Replacements on Streaming

In addition to all 10 seasons of Friends, HBO Max will house all episodes of The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars, as well as all of HBO’s programming and its own slate of original series. The service will cost $14.99 per month, though current HBO subscribers via AT&T and DirecTV (along with HBO Now subscribers) will have immediate access to HBO Max at no additional charge.

