The 100: Bellamy Makes Triumphant, Bearded Return in New Promo

“Where in the universe is Bellamy Blake?” That’s it. That’s the entire synopsis for The 100‘s Aug. 12 episode (The CW, 8/7c). And it looks like our first clue can be found in the revealing hour’s official promo.

The promo for the episode, titled “Etherea,” finds Bob Morley‘s character doing whatever it takes — including chowing down on a tasty scorpion — to survive life on a hellish planet, presumably named Etherea. “There is a way off this planet,” Bellamy insists. “I’m not afraid!” (Well, that makes one of us.)

Bellamy’s return — even in this dire state — should come as a relief to fans, considering we’ve spent several months being told that he was dead. (I’m not exaggerating. He “exploded” on June 17. It’s been months.) To her credit, Clarke wasn’t entirely convinced of Bellamy’s demise upon first receiving the news. “She’s devastated, [but she’s also] not quite sure in that moment if it’s true,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg told TVLine back in July.

If you’re all caught up on the show, however, you do know that at least one death this season will be sticking. (Click here for TVLine’s interview with the casualty of last night’s episode.)

Hit PLAY on the promo above for your first look at Bellamy’s return, then drop a comment with your hopes for the series’ final six episodes below.