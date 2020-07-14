The 100 Boss Takes Us Inside Clarke's Head: How Is She Really Processing Bellamy's Alleged Death?

The Disciples’ twisted origin story stole the spotlight during last week’s episode of The 100, but now that we’re back in the present, we should probably talk about Clarke’s (intentionally) understated reaction to the news of Bellamy’s demise.

“She’s devastated by the news that Bellamy is dead,” executive producer Jason Rothenberg tells TVLine, adding that Clarke is “not quite sure in that moment if it’s true. She semi-trusts Gabriel, but her whole mission this season has been about keeping her family together, not losing anybody else. She’s going to spend a while reeling from it, along with everybody else.”

Clarke technically received the grim news in Episode 707, which was directed by series regular Lindsey Morgan, but we didn’t see her react until 708. Morgan recently tweeted her own thoughts about Clarke’s reaction on Twitter, saying that she originally intended to have Clarke fall to her knees upon hearing the news. “However, I realized later, this was a mistake on my end,” Morgan wrote. I was taking away Eliza [Taylor]’s agency as an actress to be free in her choice (of movement, no movement, etc.) [because] I selfishly wanted to do a cool shot. An important lesson I learned throughout my process!”

Speaking of lessons being learned, Clarke had better take advantage of her current position with the Disciples, because it’s only a matter of time before she loses the upper hand.

“They think she still has the Flame in her head,” Rothenberg explains. “That’s probably because they stopped watching the Octavia memory show in Season 3. They didn’t see the Flame come out of Clarke’s head in the finale. They’re operating under the mistaken belief that the Flame is still in Clarke. Once they figure that out — if they figure that out — that’ll be a problem. But until then, they have leverage.”

A new episode of The 100‘s final season airs Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. Do you believe that Bellamy is really dead? Drop a comment with your thoughts and theories below.