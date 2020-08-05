Siren Cancelled After 3 Seasons

Freeform is telling Siren to sleep with the fishes, cancelling the mermaid drama after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Across Season 3’s 10-episode run, Siren averaged a 0.11 demo rating and 410,000 total viewers (in Live+Same day numbers), down 30 and 15 percent from Season 2. Out of the seven series currently on Freeform’s roster, it ranks second in the demo (trailing only grown-ish) and No. 1 in total audience.

Siren‘s third season finale — which will now serve as its series finale — aired on May 28, delivering the long-awaited final showdown between mermaids Ryn and Tia. Though good ultimately triumphed over evil, the episode didn’t exactly wrap up Ryn’s story in a neat little bow. Sure, her daughter is safe, but Ben’s whereabouts are still unknown. (Click here for our full breakdown of the finale.)

The mermaid drama stars/starred Alex Roe as Ben Pownall, Eline Powell as Ryn Fisher, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop, Ian Verdun as Xander McClure and Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins.

News of Siren‘s cancellation comes shortly after Freeform ordered additional seasons of witch drama Motherland: Fort Salem and quirky comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. The network’s Party of Five reboot, meanwhile, was cancelled after just one season in April.

In other recent Freeform news, the network announced that new episodes of Good Trouble and grown-ish — which were both supposed to air this summer — are being held until 2021.

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Siren‘s cancellation. Did you predict this outcome? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.