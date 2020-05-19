Motherland: Fort Salem, Everything's Gonna Be Okay Renewed at Freeform

Freeform has officially booked a return trip to the Motherland: The cable net on Tuesday renewed its fantasy drama Motherland: Fort Salem for Season 2, as well as freshman comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.

Motherland‘s renewal comes just one day before its Season 1 finale, which airs Wednesday at 9/8c.

Set in an alternate, present-day America, Motherland: Fort Salem tells the story of witches who ended their persecution more than 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney lead the ensemble. Additionally, Lyne Renée, who recurred in Season 1 as General Alder, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, which wrapped its first season on March 12, stars Josh Thomas (Please Like Me) as Nicholas, a neurotic twenty-something who is forced to raise his two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, after the unexpected death of their father. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We couldn’t be happier to bring both Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and Motherland: Fort Salem back for second seasons,” said Lauren Corrao, Freeform’s executive vice president of original programming. “Each show’s originality, characters and themes struck a chord with our audience, and we’re excited to share the ambitious stories the writers have planned for Season 2. We have a strong slate ahead, and with our young adult audience coming of age in a time that will forever impact their lives, we owe it to them to tell bold, authentic stories that reflect who they are and where they are going.”

Also on Tuesday, Freeform announced that grown-ish and Good Trouble will be back with new episodes in 2021; get all of the schedule details here.

