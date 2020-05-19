Good Trouble and grown-ish Returns Both Delayed Until 2021

RELATED STORIES Motherland: Fort Salem, Everything's Gonna Be Okay Renewed at Freeform

Sorry, Good Trouble and grown-ish fans, but it’s going to be a long wait until the shows’ finale cliffhangers are resolved: Freeform has postponed the returns of both series — which were originally slated to resume this summer — to 2021, as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak that has shut down production.

Additionally, the upcoming psychological thriller Cruel Summer (fka Last Summer), which counts Jessica Biel (The Sinner) among its EPs, will also now debut in 2021. Taking place during three different summers — 1993, 1994 and 1995 — the show is set in a small Texas town where a beautiful and popular teen, Kate (played by Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger‘s Olivia Holt), goes missing. Seemingly unrelated, a girl named Jeanette (Tell Me Your Secrets‘ Chiara Aurelia) goes from being a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town… yet, by 1995, is the most despised person in all of America.

Good Trouble‘s Season 2 finale, which aired in early March, featured several big twists/questions that are supposed to be unpacked in the upcoming season. For Jamie and Callie, who moved out of her beau’s apartment, “the question for the premiere of Season 3 [is]: Are they really broken up? It’s definitely pending. I don’t think it’s clear yet,” executive producer Joanna Johnson told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A.

As for Mariana and her boss Evan hooking up, “I think she wasn’t really thinking soberly in that moment,” Johnson said, “which is something we’ll pick up on in Season 3, the morning after, and you’re like, ‘Oh, what did I just do?'”

grown-ish, meanwhile, hit pause in March with its midseason 3 finale, in which Zoey announced she’s dropping out of school.