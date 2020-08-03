Here's When Young & Restless Will Be Back With New Episodes — Plus, Get Storyline Details & Watch Promo

RELATED STORIES General Hospital's Kelly Monaco Temporarily Recast

Genoa City’s reopening is nigh: CBS’ The Young and the Restless will be back on air with new episodes beginning Monday, Aug. 10. Watch a new promo above and below.

Daytime’s No. 1 soap ran out original episodes in late April; since then, CBS has been filling the void with vintage reruns.

The new batch of episodes will find Victor and Nikki’s family threatened by a secret, Billy and Lily navigating their new partnership with a shocking scandal brewing, Phyllis and Abby’s rivalry heating up; and Sharon’s family rallying around her during her brave battle with cancer.

But specifically, to start:

Monday, Aug. 10: Lily and Billy interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park, sparking guests’ memories of the recent past.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Sharon struggles with her new normal following her surgery, Billy and Lily disagree on a potential hire for Chancellor Communications, and Phyllis has a bone to pick with Abby. (This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Victor and Chelsea put their differences aside to help Adam, Summer reveals her true feelings about Nick and Phyllis’ reunion, and Amanda puts the brakes on her budding romance with Nate.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Jack’s parenting advice strikes a nerve with Victor, Adam searches for clues to prove he didn’t commit a decades-old crime, and Esther helps Kevin prepare for fatherhood.

Friday, Aug. 14: Devon bonds with Amanda, Nikki’s attempt to keep the peace in the Newman family backfires, and Jack and Ashley are reminded of their family’s checkered past.

Y&R’s return means that all four of broadcast TV’s daytime dramas will be airing new episodes as of Aug. 10. Y&R‘s sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, returned with originals on July 21, while ABC’s General Hospital was back with fresh episodes on Aug. 3. NBC’s Days of Our Lives — currently in the throes of a mass cast exodus — will head back to the studio in September without any lapse in fresh material. (The show benefited from having eight months of episodes banked when production was halted in March.)

Y&R returned to the studio to resume shooting the week of July 13, roughly four months after production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.