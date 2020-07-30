Drew Barrymore Interviews Her E.T.-Era Self in New Talk Show's First Promo

RELATED STORIES Drew Barrymore's Daytime Talk Show Gets Official Green Light

Children of the ’80s, prepare to be hit with a visual reminder of the passage of time.

Present-day Drew Barrymore interviews her 7-year-old self in a promo, released Thursday, for her upcoming syndicated talk show. The spot features the 45-year-old talking to E.T.-era Barrymore, courtesy of archival footage from a 1982 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Thanks to the magic of video, the older Barrymore is swapped in for Carson, who marvels that her career since then has been “a wild ride. Can you believe I have two daughters your age?”

Current Barrymore then tells her previous incarnation that her chatfest is “going to spend an hour every day celebrating life,” and they both emit an excited scream.

CBS Television Distribution, which produces the talk show, formerly ordered it to series in October. The premiere is slated for Monday, Sept. 14.

In addition to hosting, Barrymore will executive-produce her chatfest, along with Santa Clarita Diet‘s Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell. CBS’ owned-and-operated stations, which includes major markets like New York and Los Angeles, will air the show when it launches.

Barrymore’s TV credits include Santa Clarita Diet, Family Guy and The World’s Best. Her film work includes The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed and 50 First Dates.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch the Drews get hyped.