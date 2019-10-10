Drew Barrymore's Daytime Talk Show Gets Official Green Light

RELATED STORIES Drew Barrymore Developing New Daytime Talk Show -- Report

It’s official: Drew Barrymore will host a daytime talk show slated to premiere in Fall 2020.

CBS Television Distribution, which will produce the syndicated series, announced the show’s formal order on Thursday. Reports of Barrymore’s foray into daytime television had been in circulation since the show’s pilot was shot in August.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore said via statement. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Though she is best known for her long film career, which includes roles in E.T., The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates, Barrymore also has a few notable TV credits on her resume. She starred in and produced Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, which wrapped its final season earlier this year. She also voiced Brian’s girlfriend Jillian on Fox’s Family Guy for many years, and she recently served as a judge on The World’s Best talent competition series on CBS.

Barrymore also will executive-produce her chatfest, along with Santa Clarita Diet‘s Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell.

“Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air — her show will energize any station’s lineup,” Steve LoCascio, chief operating and financial officer of CBS Global Distribution Group, said in a statement.

CBS’ owned-and-operated stations, which includes major markets like New York and Los Angeles, will air Barrymore’s series when it launches.