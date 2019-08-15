RELATED STORIES Santa Clarita Diet's Timothy Olyphant on Zombie Comedy's Fate Amid Netflix Axings: 'Every Time I Turn Around They're Cancelling a Show'

Santa Clarita Diet's Timothy Olyphant on Zombie Comedy's Fate Amid Netflix Axings: 'Every Time I Turn Around They're Cancelling a Show' Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Among Judges for CBS Competition The World's Best

Another big name could be entering the daytime arena, as Drew Barrymore is reportedly filming a pilot for a new talk show in New York this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project, for CBS Television Distribution, would potentially premiere in the 2020–2021 TV season. In addition to hosting, Barrymore would executive-produce the show.

Best known for her work on the big screen, Barrymore also has a handful of TV credits to her name, most recently starring opposite Timothy Olyphant in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, which ran for three seasons (2017–2019). She also provided the voice of Brian’s longtime girlfriend Jillian Russell on Fox’s Family Guy (2005–2013). On the reality side, she recently served as a judge on CBS’ 2019 talent competition series The World’s Best.

As THR reports, Barrymore previously attempted to launch a daytime talk show with Warner Bros. TV in 2016, but it never moved beyond early discussions.

If Barrymore’s latest attempt makes it to the air in 2020, it could face plenty of competition in the already crowded arena. All told, there are more than 17 non-soap opera series currently in syndication, with several new ones — including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Judge Jerry and Tamron Hall — joining the fray this fall.

Would you watch a Barrymore-hosted daytime talker? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the potential series below.