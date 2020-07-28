Emmy Nominations 2020 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

RELATED STORIES Daytime Emmys 2020: Y&R Dominates the Soap Opera Pack, Jeopardy! and Kelly Clarkson Show Both Win Big

Leslie Jones is about to brighten many a TV star’s day with the reveal of this year’s Emmy nominations.

Beginning at 11:30 am ET, the Saturday Night Live alumna (and soon-to-be host of Supermarket Sweep) will announce the nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards during a virtual event presented by the Television Academy. She will be joined (via satellite, one presumes) by co-presenters Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Avenue 5) and Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason), as well as Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will preside over the big show, airing Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC. The gig marks his third turn as master of Peak TV ceremonies, having previously emceed in 2012 and 2016.

Much about this year’s pandemic-era telecast remains unknown, which Kimmel himself acknowledged in the following statement: “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.”

As previously reported, the Academy has opted to expand Comedy and Drama Series categories to eight nominees a piece, with overall submissions for this year’s Emmys up 15 percent from the previous year. “The increase in submissions is a reflection of the number of new voices, new television platforms and a tremendous growth in content from existing platforms across our industry,” Scherma said. “Despite production suspension resulting from COVID-19, there is a wealth of excellent work submitted for this year’s competition.”

Team TVLine already weighed in with its Dream Emmy Nominees. (Time will tell whether the expanded categories allow for any of our picks to get the love they deserve.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Emmy nominations announced live, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the nominees below.