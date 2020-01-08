TVLine Items: Supermarket Sweep to ABC, Oscars Still Hostless and More

Leslie Jones is loading up her grocery cart: ABC has picked up a revival of the classic game show Supermarket Sweep, hosted and executive-produced by the SNL vet.

The program features three teams of two as they compete to win big cash prizes using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise. Production on the 10-episode order begins this spring, to air at a later date.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep,” Jones said in a statement. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago, and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”

* This year’s Oscars, airing Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC, will once again not have a traditional host, ABC entertainment president Karey Burke announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

* The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ABC.

* Netflix will debut its first serialized unscripted dating series Love Is Blind, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, on Thursday, Feb. 13, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, from Married at First Sight producer Kinetic Content, features singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, so they date and propose before laying their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

* HBO Max has given a script order to a series adaptation of James Fenimore Cooper’s novel The Last of the Mohicans, about the unlikely romance between a young Mohican and the mixed-race daughter of a British colonel, per The Hollywood Reporter. The project hails from writers Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) and Nick Osborne (Remember Me, All About Steve), with Nicole Kassell (Watchmen) set to direct.

