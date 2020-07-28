This Is Us Boss: Emmy-Snubbed Cast Members 'Will Take It Out On...'

Expect a really tearjerking speech from Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us‘ upcoming Season 5.

After the 2020 Emmy nominations announcement Tuesday, series boss Dan Fogelman tweeted his congratulations to the members of the cast and crew who’d nabbed nods, and good-naturedly joked about those who hadn’t.

“Congrats to @SterlingKBrown, Ron Cephas Jones, Phylicia Rashad, hairstyling team led by Michael Reitz and @SiddKhoslaMusic + Taylor Goldsmith for their original song,” the executive producer wrote.

Both This Is Us as a series and the rest of its cast members — including Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Chris Sullivan, all of whom were nominated in 2019 (and Ventimiglia has been nominated every season before now) — were shut out of the nominations. In his tweet, Fogelman mused that those actors would have extra impetus for their highly-charged scenes in Season 5 (which might get them a nom next time?)

“Worry not,” he tweeted. “Those snubbed will take it out on an emotional monologue this season.”

This year, Brown was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (as well as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3), while Cephas and Rashad were named in the Guest Actor and Actress in a Drama Series categories, respectively.

Hair department head Reitz and his team received recognition in the Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling race (for the Season 4 finale, “Strangers: Part Two”). Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith (who is married to series star Mandy Moore) picked up a nod for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, for “Memorized,” aka the song the adult Jack Damon sings to a crowded house in one the show’s flash-forwards.