PAW Patrol Has Not Been Cancelled, as Suggested by White House Press Sec'y

The animated preschool series PAW Patrol has not been cancelled amid concerns about police brutality, as suggested on Friday by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

In discussing the negative aspects of “cancel culture,” McEnany listed PAW Patrol right alongside fellow TV series COPS and Live P.D. as having been cancelled in recent weeks.

“We saw that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was cancelled. The show COPS was cancelled, Live P.D. was cancelled…. LEGO halted sales of their LEGO City Police Station,” McEnany said before reporters. “It’s really unfortunate.”

Here's the White House @PressSec lamenting cancel culture's impact on Paw Patrol, Live PD and Legos: pic.twitter.com/jLvFpJ69h7 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 24, 2020

The thing is, the live-action reality show COPS actually was cancelled, more than 30 years after its debut — “We don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” said its latest home, Paramount Network — while A&E recently and indefinitely stopped production on Live P.D. during this “critical time in our nation’s history.”

PAW Patrol, however, has not in any way, shape or form been cancelled. As such, heroic rescue pups Chase (pictured above), Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest will continue to work with a tech-savvy boy named Ryde to protect the Adventure Bay community.

Similarly, LEGO has not “halted sales” but the marketing of about 30 law enforcement-related products, citing “recent events.”

Perhaps leading to McEnany’s confusion was a recent meme that satirized the wave of “cancellations” born of concerns about police violence:

In fact, not only has PAW Patrol not been sent to the proverbial farm, it is headed to the big screen as a feature directed by animation veteran Cal Brunker and eyed for an August 2021 release.