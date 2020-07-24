Maria Bello Exiting NCIS in Season 18

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: United We Fall Tops Wednesday, Bulletproof Hits 0.0

Maria Bello is set to exit CBS’ NCIS, after a three-year run on TV’s most watched drama.

Bello joined NCIS for Season 15, as forensic psychologist Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane. Working off of a three-year contract, our sister site Deadline reports, Bello will leave the series eight episodes into the coming season, which is penciled in to premiere sometime this fall.

Bello’s previous TV credits include Goliath, Touch, Prime Suspect and ER.

NCIS’ 17th season fell four episodes short due to the pandemic-related shutdown, and thus ended with Episode 20 guest-starring TVLine Performer of the Week Christopher Lloyd. Episode 21, which was two days away from production, is “probably what we will shoot first [whenever production resumes],” co-showrunner Frank Cardea told TVLine, while the one after that will mark the series’ 400th overall.

“We have a lot of flexibility to air the first five or six episodes [of Season 18] in any order we want,” Cardea noted, “but we will still shoot 400 as the second one and air it as the second one.” (Get details on the Episode 400 storyline.)

