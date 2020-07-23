The Boys Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon; Aisha Tyler to Host Aftershow

The Boys are getting an early vote of confidence: Amazon Prime has renewed the gritty comic book adaptation for Season 3, more than a month ahead of Season 2’s premiere on Friday, Sept. 4, it was announced during the show’s Comic-Con @ Home streaming panel on Thursday.

Additionally, it was revealed that Aisha Tyler (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) will host the weekly aftershow Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys during the second season, which kicks off with three episodes, followed by a new installment every Friday until the season finale on Oct. 9. The aftershow will debut on Friday, Aug. 28, with a look back at Season 1.

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room, and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material,” showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement. “We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus.”

“As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 aftershow, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended,” Kripke continued. “Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest-starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to [production studio] Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more.”

The upcoming season “finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought,” per the official synopsis. “In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.”

Over on the so-called superhero front, “Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.” (Watch a teaser trailer for Season 2 here.)

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup. Hit the comments with your thoughts on the big news!