Here's When General Hospital Will Be Back on Air With New Episodes

Port Charles is entering Phase 4 of reopening.

ABC announced Thursday that General Hospital will be back on the air with new episodes beginning Monday, Aug. 3. The venerable sudser — which resumed production this week after a four-month coronavirus-imposed shutdown — aired its last fresh episode on May 21.

GH will be the second of broadcast TV’s four daytime dramas to get back on the air with new episodes, following CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, which returned with originals on July 21. A return date for The Young and the Restless, which has been back in production for a week, remains TBD. NBC’s Days of Our Lives — currently in the throes of a mass cast exodus — will head back to the studio in September without any lapse in fresh material (the show benefited from having eight months of episodes banked when production was halted in March).

GH diehards are invited to scroll down to check out teasers for the first five episodes back:

Episode 14541 AIR DATE: MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020

Nelle is shaken. Jax is impressed with Nina’s strength. Ned and Olivia clash. Valentin meets with Brook Lynn. Portia has an uncomfortable encounter.

Episode 14542 AIR DATE: TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

Carly comes home to a distraught Sonny. Valentin and Martin strategize. Brook Lynn interrupts Ned. Monica is committed to a cause. Nelle is confrontational.

Episode 14543 AIR DATE: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2020

Sonny has a crisis of conscience. Valentin propositions Sam. Alexis gets a visit from an old friend. Willow and Michael grow closer. Nelle demands to see Wiley.

Episode 14544 AIR DATE: THURSDAY, AUGUST 6, 2020

Jordan confides in Jason. Maxie and Lucy agree on a decision about Deception. Sam and Carly bond over a common struggle. Curtis runs into Chase. Cyrus meets with Brando.

Episode 14545 AIR DATE: FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 2020

Sonny visits with Brando. Cyrus continues to manipulate Jordan. Finn and Portia bond over the relationships they have with their daughters. Maxie has seconds thoughts. Anna defends Peter.