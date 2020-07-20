New Amsterdam's Margot Bingham Joins The Walking Dead as [Spoiler]

The first mystery of The Walking Dead Season 11 has already begun to unfold. Margot Bingham, who’s recurred on NBC’s New Amsterdam as Evie, has been tapped by the AMC drama to play… well, no one’s saying yet, according to our sister site, Deadline.

But, since the actress was heard (but never seen) during Season 10 as Stephanie, the reticent stranger on whom Eugene developed a crush after they connected over the radio, it’s probably the safest of safe bet that she’ll be playing… yeah, Stephanie. In fact, when The Walking Dead had to end its season prior to the airing of its planned finale, the brainiac was en route to meet his mystery woman with Ezekiel, Yumiko and newcomer Princess. (Read the full recap of the penultimate episode here.)

Assuming that Stephanie turns out to be the same character as in the comics — and all signs are that she is — she will likely serve as our introduction to the Commonwealth, the mega-community that’s a focus of the later issues of Robert Kirkman’s graphic-novel series. (Further lending credence to that theory is Deadline’s interview with showrunner Angela Kang, who said that the show’s locations for Season 11 will become more urban and less rural.)

As for Bingham, her other television credits include Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It, CBS All Access’ One Dollar and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. What do you think, Dead-heads? She’s gotta be playing Stephanie, right? If you’ve got a more logical conclusion to draw, the comments section below is all yours. Take it away!