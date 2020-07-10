Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Had Riverdale Crossover Slated for Part 5 Before Being Cancelled by Netflix

Something wicked this way… almost came.

According to a tweet from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Part 5 of the Netflix series would have included a long-awaited (and extremely witchy!) crossover with The CW’s Riverdale. In fact, the art accompanying his tweet suggests that some of the parent series’ biggest names — Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica and Cheryl — would have engaged in a full-on “witch war” with Sabrina’s crew.

Sadly, the showdown won’t be making its way to the small screen, as TVLine broke the news this week that Sabrina‘s upcoming fourth part will be its last. On the bright side, it sounds like we’ll still get to see the Spellman coven tangle with Archie, Jughead, etc. — it’ll just be in the form of paper and ink.

“Part Four is our best yet,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted on Thursday night. “And Part Five, ‘Witch War,’ would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book.”

Check out the full tweet, including cover art for the “Witch War” comic, below:

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book… 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

Set in the Riverdale-adjacent town of Greendale, Sabrina has flirted with the idea of a crossover multiple times during its short-lived run. The show’s third part, which debuted earlier this year, actually saw Sabrina and Ambrose travel to Riverdale, but their journey was confined to the woods where nary a familiar character was spotted. Additionally, Hilda asked Dr. C to pick up dinner from Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe — an iconic Riverdale staple — but we never actually saw him make the trip. Several other allusions to Riverdale were also made in Sabrina‘s earlier episodes.

That said, it’s unclear how this particular crossover would work, as Riverdale is poised for a significant time jump in its upcoming fifth season. That and, you know, no one on Riverdale is a witch…?

How do you feel about this almost-crossover?