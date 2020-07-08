Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cancelled at Netflix; Final 8 Episodes to Premiere in Late 2020 — First Photos

It’s been a rough week for the Archieverse. Just days after The CW pulled the plug on Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, Netflix has gone and cancelled fellow sister series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after two super-sized seasons (or four parts), multiple sources confirm to TVLine.

The Kiernan Shipka-headlined series’ final eight episodes (aka Part 4) will premiere later this year. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 Photos

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement to TVLine. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Originally in development at The CW as a companion to Riverdale, Sabrina eventually moved to Netflix, where it scored a 20-episode straight-to-series order. It premiered on the streamer in Oct. 2018. A second season of 16 episodes was subsequently ordered, the first eight of which dropped in January.

The cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina includes Shipka in the title role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas.

In the final eight episodes, “The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale,” per Netflix. “The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?” (Check out the gallery above for a first look at Part 4, or click here for direct access.)

