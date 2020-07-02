Katy Keene Cancelled After 1 Season

Katy Keene and The CW are no longer a match. The Riverdale spinoff has been canceled after one season, TVLine has learned. The drama’s first season finale, which now serves as its de facto series finale, aired on Thursday, May 14.

Across its 13-episode freshman run, Katy Keene averaged just over a 0.1 demo rating along with 480,000 total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers). Out of the 16 dramas The CW aired in-season, it ranked 14th in both measures, besting only Dynasty and In the Dark (both of which were renewed back in January for the 2020-21 TV season).

Katy Keene relocated Ashleigh Murray’s Josie McCoy from the mean streets of Riverdale to the glamorous avenues of New York City, where she pursued a full-time career in the music industry (and even re-established the Pussycats).

The Riverdale spinoff also starred Lucy Hale as budding designer Katy Keene, Jonny Beauchamp as drag baby Jorge Lopez, Julia Chan as professional grifter Pepper Smith, Zane Holtz as boxer-turned-model K.O. Kelly, Lucien Laviscount as billionaire Alexander Cabot, Camille Hyde as Alex’s sister Alexandra and Katherine LaNasa as iconic fashion queen Gloria Grandbilt.

Katy Keene‘s short-lived run included multiple Riverdale crossovers. Robin Givens was the first to pop up in NYC, reprising the role of Josie’s mother Sierra McCoy, while Casey Cott (aka Kevin Keller) followed shortly thereafter. And Katy saved the biggest crossover last, ending its finale with the unwelcome arrival of Hiram Lodge.

Had the show been renewed for a second season, Veronica’s father was going to remain a thorn in Jorge’s family’s side, but showrunner Michael Grassi promised TVLine that it wouldn’t taint the drama’s upbeat, candy-coated aesthetic. “Katy Keene will always remain Katy Keene,” Grassi explained. “When Hiram enters the picture, he’s coming into our world, the New York of our imagination. He’ll be a delicious, fun antagonist, but no one is getting murdered… yet.”

The finale also welcomed The Princess Bride‘s Cary Elwes as Leo Lacy, a mysterious man who could very well be Katy’s biological father. (“He’s definitely a strong contender!” Hale told TVLine.) Other finale developments included K.O. moving to Philadelphia, Alex going back to rehab, and Pepper attempting to go legit.

Warner Bros. Television intends to seek a new home for Katy, but nothing is certain.

TVLine’s Broadcast TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Katy Keene’s renewal/cancellation. Your thoughts on the show’s fate? Drop ’em in a comment below.