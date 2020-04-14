Katy Keene Stages Another Riverdale Crossover: What Brings Kevin to NYC?

RELATED STORIES Legacies 'Finale' Recap: Josie's Story Ends With a Pair of Troubling Twists

Are Kevin Keller and Jorge Lopez meeting to compare notes about their latest musical endeavors? As revealed by Katy Keene creator Michael Grassi on Tuesday, Casey Cott‘s character will visit his old pal Josie McCoy in an upcoming episode of the Riverdale spinoff.

Kevin pops up in the show’s April 23 episode, titled “Chapter 10: Gloria.” According to the official synopsis, “Josie and the new Pussycats have a falling out, leaving Josie’s close friend Kevin Keller to remind her that she doesn’t need to be that person anymore.”

Check out a first look at the crossover below:

KEVIN KELLER ALERT. This week Hedwig (Wednesday 8p), next week look who catches a bus to NYC (Thursday 8p). It’s a #KatyKeene x #Riverdale crossover dream come true @TheCW pic.twitter.com/Ch0Phm8URL — Michael Grassi (@thatthingofwhen) April 14, 2020

Elsewhere in the episode, “when an allegation against Gloria is made, Katy tries to get to the bottom of it, but instead might have discovered something about her mother. Jorge offers Bernardo an interesting relationship proposition in order not to lose him, but it does not go as he hoped. Meanwhile, Pepper’s past is starting to catch up with her and it could jeopardize more than just the Pepper Plant.”

This marks the third major crossover between Katy Keene and Riverdale. Lucy Hale’s titular fashionista was originally introduced in a Season 4 episode of the parent series, while Josie’s mom (played by Robin Givens) recently made her own memorable appearance in New York City.

Your thoughts on Katy Keene‘s latest crossover? Which other Riverdale characters would you like to see in NYC? Drop a comment with your picks below.