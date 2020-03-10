Katy Keene First Look: Josie's Mom Brings Some Riverdale Drama to NYC

Robin Givens is dropping by Katy Keene on Thursday (The CW, 8/7c) for a mini McCoy family reunion, but it won’t be all drag shows and surprise musical numbers.

TVLine has an exclusive first look (above) at a seemingly tense mother-daughter exchange between Sierra and Josie in Chubby’s Record Shop. And although we haven’t screened the episode yet, something tells us their conversation involves Alexander. Or his sister. Or both.

But this episode, appropriately titled “Mama Said,” isn’t the first time we’ve seen Riverdale and Katy Keene characters sharing the screen. Let’s not forget that Lucy Hale’s titular fashionista was introduced to us in a Season 4 episode of Riverdale via her old school pal, Camila Mandes’ Veronica. (And if this picture of KJ Apa and Zane Holtz is any indication, it won’t be the last Katy–dale crossover we see.)

Other than Riverdale’s former mayor coming to town, here’s what else we can expect from Thursday’s episode, per the official synopsis: “With Katy trying to move on from KO, she once again throws herself into her work, which turns out to be a sticky situation with her clients. Pepper is confronted about what she is up to but is surprised about the proposal she receives instead. Jorge learns he might be losing his coveted performance spot at Molly’s Crisis to the winner of a drag queen pageant, so Jorge decides to enter Ginger and is surprised by his mother’s reaction.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer for Thursday’s episode below, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which other Riverdale characters should visit Josie in New York?