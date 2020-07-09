TV Ratings: The 100 Hits 5-Week Audience High With Prequel Pilot

In the latest TV ratings, The 100‘s backdoor prequel pilot drew 686,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, marking a five-week audience high while flat in the demo. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-“ (read recap), with 89 percent saying they would watch the spinoff if ordered to series at The CW. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

Leading out of that, Bulletproof (407K/0.1) was also up in viewers while steady in the demo.

Over on CBS, Tough as Nails‘ two-hour premiere averaged 4.1 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, topping Wednesday in both measures. (Game On! returns next Wednesday.)

Elsewhere, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.41 mil/0.3, read recap) hit a four-week audience high while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

